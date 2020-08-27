Accused in CMDRF case chargesheeted

KOCHI

27 August 2020 00:19 IST

The City C Branch that is investigating the case of diversion of funds from the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF) has filed a chargesheet at the Vigilance Court in Muvattupuzha against Vishnu Prasad, who was a clerk at the Ernakulam collectorate.

The chargesheet pertains to alleged fund misappropriation for which a second case was registered against him. Prasad figured as the key accused in the first case in which he was arrested in March, but was released on bail in June. The case is that the accused had misappropriated ₹68 lakh.

The case was registered following the receipt of an internal inquiry report from the collectorate.

Advertising

Advertising