Kochi

Accused in CMDRF case chargesheeted

The City C Branch that is investigating the case of diversion of funds from the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF) has filed a chargesheet at the Vigilance Court in Muvattupuzha against Vishnu Prasad, who was a clerk at the Ernakulam collectorate.

The chargesheet pertains to alleged fund misappropriation for which a second case was registered against him. Prasad figured as the key accused in the first case in which he was arrested in March, but was released on bail in June. The case is that the accused had misappropriated ₹68 lakh.

The case was registered following the receipt of an internal inquiry report from the collectorate.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 27, 2020 12:30:29 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/accused-in-cmdrf-case-chargesheeted/article32451028.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story