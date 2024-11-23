 />

Accused in alleged smuggling of 175 kg of ganja arrested after a year

Published - November 23, 2024 01:18 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kochi City police have arrested an absconding accused in a case registered by the Palluruthy police in connection with the alleged smuggling of 175 kg of ganja, more than a year after the incident.

Akhil Santhosh, 28, a native of Thripunithura, was apprehended from Pipli village in Odisha. The alleged offence occurred in March last year.

According to the police, the other accused — Bijeesh Balan and Akshay Raj — had smuggled in the narcotic to Kalamassery from Odisha in a lorry. Later, Akshay and the other accused were arrested by the Ambalamedu police. Shortly thereafter, the Palluruthy police seized 175 kg of ganja and took the vehicle into custody.

The police had already arrested 14 people in the case. Akhil was nabbed by a special squad formed by District Police Chief (Kochi City) Putta Vimaladitya from Odisha.

