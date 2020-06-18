Accused in Abhimanyu murder case surrenders

Sahal, the 10th accused in the murder of SFI leader Abhimanyu of Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, surrendered at a trial court in Ernakulam on Thursday.
With the surrender of Sahal, who had been absconding for nearly two years, the stage has been set for the resumption of proceedings in the case.
All the other accused who were picked up by the police are out on bail. Sahal is said to be a Campus Front activist.
According to the case, it was Sahal who stabbed the SFI leader. The police will seek Sahal’s custody in the case to complete the investigation. The presence of the accused at the crime scene was confirmed by witnesses.
The confessional statements of the other accused also confirmed Sahal’s presence at the scene and involvement in the crime. The police had obtained the mobile tower location of the accused to confirm his presence at the scene of the crime, said G. Mohanraj, the Special Prosecutor in the case.
At the same time, the weapon that was reportedly used to stab Abhimanyu has not been recovered. Sahal’s role in the crime was further confirmed through a photo identification parade carried out by the trial court magistrate.
The police had completed investigation into the case, and the prosecution filed charge sheets against all the accused, including those who went into hiding after the incident.
The trial will resume when courts start functioning in a full-fledged manner, Mr. Mohanraj said.
