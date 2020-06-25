Accused in Abhimanyu case taken to crime scene

KOCHI

25 June 2020 22:11 IST

Sahal Hamasa, 23, the 10th accused in the murder of SFI activist Abhimanyu and who is charged with stabbing the youngster, was taken to the crime scene near the Maharaja’s College here as part of evidence collection on Thursday.

After being on the run for more than two years, the accused had surrendered in the Ernakulam First Class Magistrate Court on June 18. The investigating team was given his custody the very next day.

The victim, a second year student at the Maharaja’s College, was stabbed to death near the college in July 2018.

