Accused in abduction case arrested

December 10, 2022 02:13 am | Updated 02:13 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Palarivattom police arrested a man for his alleged involvement in an abduction case.

Haris aka Parunth Haris, 33, was the seventh accused in the case registered for the alleged abduction of one Vijayakumar of Chalikkavattom last Tuesday. The police had invoked the Kerala Anti-social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) against him.

Vijayakumar was reportedly abducted by a gang, including Haris, from a hostel. Sandeep of Palakkad, who was in the room, had lodged a petition with the police. There was a dispute between Vijayakumar and the accused after the former had petitioned the Chief Minister about the alleged use of drugs by the accused.

