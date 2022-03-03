Accumulation of refuse derived fuel at Brahmapuram a concern: PCB

The accumulation of refuse derived fuel (RDF) after biomining of legacy waste at the dumping yard of the Kochi Corporation at Brahmapuram is a concern, according to the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB).

Inspections by the regional office of the board revealed that the corporation and the agency entrusted with biomining had not fully complied with the proposals of the technical committee appointed to monitor the process. RDF is used as an alternative fuel to coal in cement plants.

According to the technical committee, there has to be a clear plan for removal of RDF. Preferably, contractors have to be empanelled for the purpose by the corporation, or arrangements have to be made by the agency to prevent accumulation of waste at the site. The situation at the dumping yard will turn worse during the rainy season, according to board officials. The yard is located close to Chitrapuzha and Kadambrayar, triggering concerns of pollution from leachate generated from piled-up waste.

The technical committee had pointed out that the recovered plastic had to be bailed and given to cement plants for co-incineration. The inert waste shall also be utilised for road construction, it said.

The PCB said the corporation had not yet applied for authorisation to carry out biomining. The lapse has been brought to the notice of the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal.