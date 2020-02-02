Kochi

Accidents: RTA mulls cancellation of bus permits

A meeting of the Regional Transport Authority held here on Saturday considered cancelling the permit of four private buses.

The meeting held at the District Planning Committee hall was presided over by District Collector S. Suhas. Two of the buses had caused accidents recently.

The meeting also considered the demand to review the decision to route private buses operating from Ernakulam along St. Benedict Road at Kacherippady. The demand for a new bus stand at Mulanthuruthy also came up at the meeting.

Matters related to the new traffic arrangements at Koothattukulam and Kothamangalam towns were also discussed. Applications for new permits for 12 private buses also came up.

Ernakulam Regional Transport Officer K. Manoj Kumar, Deputy Transport Commissioner M.P. Ajith Kumar, and District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik were present.

