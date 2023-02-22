ADVERTISEMENT

Accidents caused by cables: rights panel seeks action taken report from government

February 22, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A KSEB employee removing illegal cables from an electric post on Paradise Road in Kochi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has asked the State government to report by March 13 action taken by it on a previous order of the Commission with regard to drawing of cables in public places.

Commission Chairman Antony Dominic issued the directive to the principal secretaries of Local Self-Government and Public Works departments and the State Police Chief. The Commission had previously ordered the government to implement stringent guidelines for drawing cables.

The rights panel took serious note of frequent accidents caused by cables. The Commission had issued a detailed order to the State government after a two-wheeler rider died after getting entangled in a cable at Chembumukku on October 27, 2022. That order had insisted on prior permissions and supervision by the local bodies concerned, PWD, and the police while drawing cables.

The Commission observed that none of those directions seemed to have been enforced.

