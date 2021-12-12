Accident-prone Container Road to get street lights

Proposal to build walkway on western end of road submitted to minister, says MP

Under fire for the spree of accidents on the 16-km Container Road that links Vallarpadam Container Transshipment Terminal with NH 66 at Kalamassery, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is readying to install street lights on the stretch.

The largely isolated road that abuts the backwaters on the north-western side of Kochi had also become a haven for miscreants and those who dump septic tank and other waste under the cover of darkness. This led to NGOs and commuters demanding that the NHAI, which collects hefty toll from motorists using the corridor, install street lights, reflectors and warning/direction boards.

Container lorry parking

Official sources said a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to install street lights on the corridor is being readied. It could be implemented as a Build-Operate-Transfer project. Simultaneously, Cochin Port Trust and the police must help end illegal parking of container lorries on the road, which has been the single-biggest cause of fatal and other accidents on the stretch, they added.

The agency had probed many options, including of banking on solar panels (the road gets unhindered sunlight) to source power for the lights. Based on this, it has submitted an estimate to its head office.

Answering a question raised by Ernakulam, MP, Hibi Eden, the Minister for Road Transport and Highways had recently said the Ministry had set in motion an initiative to install lights on the corridor, which was developed to provide road connectivity to the container terminal that was commissioned in 2011.

Mr. Eden said he had met Mr. Gadkari earlier, demanding adequate lights all through the Container Road. The road is all the more important since it provides seamless city connectivity for residents of Kalamassery, Eloor, Kadamakudy and Cheranalloor.

“The panchayats through which the road passes do not have resources to provide capital to install the lights. Thus the NHAI that collects toll is duty-bound to install street lights, since the very same motorists will be the main beneficiaries of the project.”

Walkway proposal

Referring to a long-pending proposal to build an expansive walkway on the western end of the road that faces the backwaters, Mr. Eden said he had submitted a proposal to the Tourism Minister, Kerala Tourism and the NHAI to raise the slanting portion and build a walkway, which could become one of the longest waterfront walkways in the country. “I tried mobilising funds using MP fund and sponsorship. But the expense would be quite high. Still, it would be worth since this would end the menace of the waterfront becoming a waste-dumping site,” he said.