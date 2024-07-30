GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Accident during shooting in Kochi: police start recording statements

Published - July 30, 2024 01:13 am IST - Kochi

The Hindu Bureau

The Ernakulam Central police have started recording statements in connection with an incident in which five persons, including two actors, were injured after their car was involved in an accident while shooting the chase scene of an upcoming new Malayalam flick along M.G. Road in the heart of the city during early morning hours of last Saturday.

The incident occurred during the shooting of the upcoming Malayalam movie Bromance directed by Arun D. Jose. Actors Arjun Ashokan and Sangeeth Prathap and a food delivery boy were among those injured. The car, reportedly driven by a stunt choreographer, went out of control and turned turtle in the process colliding with multiple vehicles causing the accident.

The police registered a case after the shooting was reportedly conducted before securing the permission of the city police. Statements of Sangeeth and the others involved have been recorded.

