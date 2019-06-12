Accident: accused held, released on bail

The Perumbavoor police on Tuesday arrested and released on bail the man whose alleged reckless driving led to the death of a person and injured the victim’s daughter and son at Marampally near Perumbavoor on Monday morning.

The accused was identified as Afsal, 29, of Kavalangad in Kothamangalam. He had fled the scene leaving behind the car after the accident. The police tracked him down on Monday and asked him to report at the station.

The tragedy occurred when the victim’s car collided with a school bus after being hit from behind by Afsal’s car.

The accident claimed the life of Joseph Chacko, 52, of Idukki while his daughter Nithya Maria Joseph, 25, and son Nithin Jose, 18, were critically injured.

“Both the patients remain in the intensive care unit. Nithya will have to undergo surgery, which has been postponed for the time being owing to high blood pressure. Nithin has sustained abdomen injuries and a fractured leg,” said a spokesperson for a city-based hospital where the duo have been admitted.

According to the police, Afsal was being chased by some people after he had hit a scooter, knocking down a local panchayat member at Manjapetty, and sped away without stopping. His car hit Chacko’s car, which then collided with the school bus coming from the opposite direction, the police said.

The police had registered a case invoking Sections 279 (rash driving), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.