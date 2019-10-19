As part of a 10-day Indo-Swedish academic exchange programme at St. Teresa’s College, students and faculty members from Hersby Institute, Sweden, will take up projects on facets of gender and politics in the State.

The group, comprising 23 students and three faculty members, will take part in sessions and field visits with St. Teresa’s faculty, NGOs, and experts.

They will focus on politics as it plays out in the upcoming bypolls, arranged marriages, women’s legal issues, violence against women, and women’s self-help groups.

The programme was inaugurated on Friday by Hibi Eden, MP, and will culminate in a valedictory on October 26.

This is the second exchange programme organised by Teresian International, the international wing of the college, with the first batch having participated in 2017.

A group of seven students and three faculty members from St. Teresa’s visited Sweden in May this year on a similar academic and cultural project.