Academic calendar with 220 working days published, Govt. tells HC

The government on Thursday informed the Kerala High Court that the General Education Department had issued an academic calendar for 2024-2025 specifying 220 working days for schools.

The submission was made when a contempt of court petition against the Director of General Education filed by the Manager and Parent Teachers Association of a higher secondary school in Muvattupuzha for complying with a court directive to consider and pass an order on a representation against the reduction of working days came up. The petitioners contended that 220 working days were mandatory under the provisions of the the Right to Education Act and the Kerala Education Act and Rules. Any reduction in the working days was not permissible. The court closed the petition in view of the submission made by the government pleader.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.