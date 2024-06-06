GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Academic calendar with 220 working days published, Govt. tells HC

Published - June 06, 2024 07:35 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The government on Thursday informed the Kerala High Court that the General Education Department had issued an academic calendar for 2024-2025 specifying 220 working days for schools.

The submission was made when a contempt of court petition against the Director of General Education filed by the Manager and Parent Teachers Association of a higher secondary school in Muvattupuzha for complying with a court directive to consider and pass an order on a representation against the reduction of working days came up. The petitioners contended that 220 working days were mandatory under the provisions of the the Right to Education Act and the Kerala Education Act and Rules. Any reduction in the working days was not permissible. The court closed the petition in view of the submission made by the government pleader.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.