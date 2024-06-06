Academic calendar with 220 working days published, Govt. tells HC

The government on Thursday informed the Kerala High Court that the General Education Department had issued an academic calendar for 2024-2025 specifying 220 working days for schools.

The submission was made when a contempt of court petition against the Director of General Education filed by the Manager and Parent Teachers Association of a higher secondary school in Muvattupuzha for complying with a court directive to consider and pass an order on a representation against the reduction of working days came up. The petitioners contended that 220 working days were mandatory under the provisions of the the Right to Education Act and the Kerala Education Act and Rules. Any reduction in the working days was not permissible. The court closed the petition in view of the submission made by the government pleader.