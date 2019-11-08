Abuse of minor: police recover incriminating videos

A day after three persons were arrested in connection with the alleged repeated sexual abuse of a 12-year-old girl and her blackmailing using videos of the act, the North police claimed to have recovered five such incriminating videos from the mobile phones of the second and third accused on Thursday.

The videos, which were found to be shot between July and September, were recovered with the help of the cyber police.

The videos have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory in Thiruvananthapuram where their genuineness will be examined and certified accordingly. The police also plan to secure the custody of all the three accused for detailed probe into the case.

Lithin, 19, the key accused, and Bibin, 22, and Varsha, 19, husband and wife, the second and third accused respectively, were remanded by the court set up under POCSO Act on Wednesday. While the first accused surrendered before the court, the other two were arrested from their home.

According to the police, Lithin had trapped the victim feigning to be in love with her and sexually abused her at the home of the couple since June. This was clandestinely shot by the couple and used for blackmailing the victim. Lithin has for long been an employee at a chicken centre run by the second accused next to his home.

When the blackmailing continued, the victim informed her parents who in turn lodged a police complaint. The accused were charged with various provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, while the first accused was also charged with IPC 376 (rape).