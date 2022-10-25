Absence of information about tenants leaves enforcement agencies in a bind

Landlords ought to collect identity documents, share details with the police, and submit police clearance certificates of tenants, but these guidelines are observed more in the breach

Complete disregard for guidelines while renting out living space continues to leave the enforcement agencies in a bind when something goes amiss with a tenant at the centre of it either as a victim or perpetrator.

The discovery of a days-old body of a migrant woman, a victim of suspected murder, from a single-room rented house at Girinagar here is the latest episode. The police have been left with little information about the husband/live-in partner who remains the prime suspect, thanks to the landlady who did not collect any identity documents. A rent agreement with merely the name of the suspect, who is now on the run, is the sole document available.

Stiff resistance

“The police have to face stiff resistance whenever we bring in reasonable restrictions for the safety of citizens. A case in point is the criticism of violating personal freedom levelled against the Infopark police when they imposed some restrictions in apartments after a youngster’s death in Kakkanad recently. Notwithstanding the opposition, we will strictly enforce the guidelines in renting out houses,” said S. Sasidharan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Kochi City).

Landlords are supposed to collect the identity documents of their tenants, share details with the police, and even submit police clearance certificates of tenants. But these guidelines are observed more in the breach.

Hostels and lodges

“Landlords seem reluctant to share information about the tenancy probably out of fear of attracting higher tax. There is similar reluctance on the part of the elderly living alone or bed-ridden in sharing details about their caregivers who frequently keep changing. Besides, the Kochi Corporation should keep a tab on hostels and lodges, and ensure that those without requisite licences are not allowed to operate,” said Malini Kurup, Girinagar councillor.

Mayor M. Anilkumar, however, said it was next to impossible for an already over-burdened Corporation to monitor the rented facilities as well. “At best, we can assist the police in the matter,” he said.

The opaqueness about the identity of tenants could be even more problematic in the case of migrants. Padmam, a 52-year-old lottery vendor who had gone missing from her rented room in Elamkulam last month was eventually found murdered in the now infamous ‘human sacrifice’ case. Her missing was promptly reported thanks to her close-knit family. That the murder of the woman in Girinagar was detected days after, only because of the stench from a highly decomposed body, shows that it is not always the case.

“The police have to be more proactive since landlords are unlikely to fall in line without their active intervention,” said Antony Painumthara, Elamkulam councillor.

Benoy Peter, executive director of the Centre for Migration and Inclusive Development, said strict adherence to legalities of a rent agreement would suffice, and that it would also serve as a valuable local address proof for migrants. “However, norms are arbitrarily fixed by landlords who charge exorbitant rent and accommodate more than permissible number of tenants in a room to maximise their return,” he said.