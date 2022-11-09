Absconding private bus driver surrenders

ADVERTISEMENT

A month after a pedestrian was fatally knocked down by a speeding private bus in Thoppumpady, the driver of the bus surrendered before the police on Wednesday.

Anas, a resident of Edachira, was absconding since the accident, leading to intense local protest against the alleged police apathy. The Thoppumpady police recorded his arrest and produced him before the court.

“The court has given us five days’ custody. We will thoroughly interrogate him and take him to various places, including the crime scene, for evidence collection,” said police sources. He has been booked under IPC Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).



Lawrence Varghese, 61, of Thoppumpady, who was standing by the road was knocked down by the speeding bus on the night of October 8. He succumbed to his injuries while being shifted from Ernakulam General Hospital to Kalamassery Government Medical College.

Earlier this month, the Thoppumpady police had arrested E.A. Ajas of Thrikkakara on the charge of helping the driver flee in his SUV. When seized, the vehicle had two red Kerala State boards modelled along the ones used in government vehicles.

They were found to be forged and the police slapped a case for forgery against him. He was found to have criminal antecedents. Though two others were also taken into custody along with Ajas, they were released on bail.