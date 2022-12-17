  1. EPaper
Absconding murder accused arrested

December 17, 2022 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Chottanikkara police on Saturday arrested a murder case accused who had been absconding. Shihabudheen, 38, of Pathanamthitta, an accused in a murder case registered in 2014 had gone into hiding after he was released on bail. He was produced in court and remanded. A special team constituted by Chottanikkara Inspector K.P. Jayaprasad made the arrest. Sub Inspector A.N. Saju, senior civil police officer Yohannan, and civil police officer Swarun P. Soman were the other team members.

