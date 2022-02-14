Absconding Chennai man poses hurdle in Kochi drug racket case

The drug, which was initially mistaken for MDMA, was found to be methamphetamine

The drug, which was initially mistaken for MDMA, was found to be methamphetamine

Nearly six months after seizing about 1.20 kg methamphetamine, a synthetic drug, from a service apartment at Thrikkakara in two separate raids in successive days, the excise crime branch is yet to nab the Chennai-based accused who is suspected to have played a critical role in arranging the substance.

The accused, identified as Shamsudheen Sait of Thondayarpettu in Chennai, remains absconding. While the investigation team has tracked down his acquaintances and relatives, he remains elusive, frustrating the investigators and delaying the logical conclusion of the case.

“Shamsudheen is critical to take our investigation to the next level since we have established that it was he who arranged the drug from Chennai. While we suspect the drug to have been smuggled in from Spain with the aid of the racket’s connection in Sri Lanka, only his arrest will help us to reach a conclusion on this beyond any doubt,” said investigation sources.

The initial drug seizure of around 83g was made in a joint raid held by the excise and customs on August 18, followed by a second seizure of around 1.1 kg the next day. Excise had registered two separate cases.

Excise officials claim that Shamsudheen had received not less than ₹15 lakh through his bank account in addition to cash received by hand. The money deposited in the account was reportedly withdrawn within a day or two, leaving no point in freezing his account.

“Our teams are constantly visiting Chennai and are confident of nabbing him soon. This will also help us to file the charge sheet in the remaining case at the earliest,” said investigation sources.

The charge sheet in the first case filed in the court last week had 25 accused, including three women. All remain in judicial custody, except six accused, including Shamsudheen, who are absconding while three are suspected to have fled the country.

The second case, involving the larger quantity, had six accused – including five who had travelled to Chennai to smuggle in the drug and the other who funded the bulk purchase. All the six also figured in the first case and are currently in custody.

The arrest of Shamsudheen is expected to throw light on his involvement in the second case besides revealing whether more people would have to be arraigned in as accused in the second case.

The drug, which was initially mistaken for MDMA, was found to be methamphetamine in a chemical test.