Absconding accused nabbed

The Chengamanad police on Thursday arrested a man who has been absconding in a case registered for immoral traffic.

The accused man, identified as Sooraj, 40, was arrested from Palakkad. The case was registered by the police on spotting a car found suspiciously parked near the Kochi airport.

The case was registered in an intensified drive being carried out by the police to nab long absconding accused ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections.

A team led by Chengamanad Station House Officer L. Sajin, assistant sub inspector Rajesh Kumar and civil police officer Sebastian made the arrest.