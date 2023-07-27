ADVERTISEMENT

Absconding accused nabbed from Chennai

July 27, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

An accused who had gone into hiding after being released on bail while facing trial was arrested by the Central police from Chennai.

The arrested was identified as Raveendranath, 47, of Vytilla. He was arrested by the Central police with ampules in 2006.

He had been absconding for the last six months since being released on bail. He was nabbed from Chennai on a tip-off. He was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment and a fine of ₹1 lakh, the police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Assault

A man was arrested by the Mattancherry police on charge of assaulting and forcibly taking money from a youngster at Lobo Junction in Mattancherry.

The arrested was identified as Abhilash, 26, of Mattancherry. He was the key accused in the case. The police had already arrested the second and third accused.

The key accused, who had gone into hiding, was nabbed from Fort Kochi. He was an accused in several cases registered in stations across the city. The police had in the past invoked the Kerala Anti-social Activities (Prevention) Act against the accused.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US