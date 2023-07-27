HamberMenu
Absconding accused nabbed from Chennai

July 27, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

An accused who had gone into hiding after being released on bail while facing trial was arrested by the Central police from Chennai.

The arrested was identified as Raveendranath, 47, of Vytilla. He was arrested by the Central police with ampules in 2006.

He had been absconding for the last six months since being released on bail. He was nabbed from Chennai on a tip-off. He was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment and a fine of ₹1 lakh, the police said.

Assault

A man was arrested by the Mattancherry police on charge of assaulting and forcibly taking money from a youngster at Lobo Junction in Mattancherry.

The arrested was identified as Abhilash, 26, of Mattancherry. He was the key accused in the case. The police had already arrested the second and third accused.

The key accused, who had gone into hiding, was nabbed from Fort Kochi. He was an accused in several cases registered in stations across the city. The police had in the past invoked the Kerala Anti-social Activities (Prevention) Act against the accused.

