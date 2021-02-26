Absconding accused arrested

The Aluva East police on Thursday arrested a man accused of a murder attempt dating back to 2009.

The arrested man was identified as Ibrahim aka Oorayi, 46, of Kunjunnikkara.

He is accused of attempting to murder one Naushad near Aluva market. Though he, along with the co-accused, were sentenced to six years’ imprisonment by the Paravur Additional Assistant Magistrate in 2018, he had gone into hiding. The other two are now serving their terms.

He was nabbed from Pengattushery following a tip-off received by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik.

A team led by sub inspectors R. Vinod and E. K. Jamal and senior civil police officers K. R. Udayakumar, T. A. Shebin, and C. S. Nishad made the arrest.