Abrupt ending of council meeting irks UDF

Front holds mock meet in front of Kochi Corporation

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) organised a mock council meeting in front of the entrance of the Kochi Corporation building on Tuesday protesting against what they termed as the reluctance of the Mayor to allow general discussion in the council meeting.

Mayor M. Anilkumar’s statement at the beginning of the council proceedings that the Kochi Corporation council cannot take policy decisions in the wake of the upcoming bypoll in the Gandhi Nagar division had invited protest from opposition councillors.

Speaking at the meeting, Antony Kureethara, the Congress leader in the council, stated that the Opposition had the issues of damaged city roads, increasing mosquito menace and the derailed waste management to be brought to the the notice of the civic administration. However, the Mayor refused to allow discussion and ended the council proceedings by declaring that the agenda was passed. The proceedings ended in less than 30 minutes.

Later, Mr. Anilkumar, in a statement, alleged that the opposition councillors were planing to rake up issues in the council with an eye on the ensuing bypoll in Gandhi Nagar. The UDF hoped to make use of the council meeting to create a hullabaloo and use it for the propaganda in the division which was going to polls, he alleged.

No effective discussion could be held and decisions taken in the council as the model code of conduct was in force. No tender documents could be finalised or agreements signed during the period. However, the council meeting was convened to fulfil the statutory obligation of convening the meeting at least once in a month, he said.