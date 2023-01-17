About 50 shops in Kalamassery on police radar following seizure of bills from illegal chicken outlet

January 17, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kalamassery police on Tuesday recovered documents pertaining to the sale of chicken from an illegal unit at Kaipadamugal in Ward 20 of Kalamassery municipality, from where Health and Food Safety officials had seized over 500 kg of stale chicken on January 12.

The seized documents included bills and receipts of sale of chicken to nearly 50 eateries and shops in Kochi. The police said the statements of the managements of the outlets would be collected as part of the probe into the alleged storage and sale of stale chicken by Junais, a native of Mannarkad, Palakkad. “We plan to conduct further probe based on the seized documents before finalising a detailed report,” said a senior official.

The documents were seized during a joint search by the Kalamassery police and the health wing of the municipality. They comprised bills and receipts since 2021 and ledger books with details of chicken sold to various outlets.

Food Safety and Health officials had sealed the rented house after seizing stale chicken and used oil last week. The police are yet to track down the person who was running the illegal outlet.