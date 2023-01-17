ADVERTISEMENT

About 50 shops in Kalamassery on police radar following seizure of bills from illegal chicken outlet

January 17, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kalamassery police on Tuesday recovered documents pertaining to the sale of chicken from an illegal unit at Kaipadamugal in Ward 20 of Kalamassery municipality, from where Health and Food Safety officials had seized over 500 kg of stale chicken on January 12.

The seized documents included bills and receipts of sale of chicken to nearly 50 eateries and shops in Kochi. The police said the statements of the managements of the outlets would be collected as part of the probe into the alleged storage and sale of stale chicken by Junais, a native of Mannarkad, Palakkad. “We plan to conduct further probe based on the seized documents before finalising a detailed report,” said a senior official.

The documents were seized during a joint search by the Kalamassery police and the health wing of the municipality. They comprised bills and receipts since 2021 and ledger books with details of chicken sold to various outlets.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Food Safety and Health officials had sealed the rented house after seizing stale chicken and used oil last week. The police are yet to track down the person who was running the illegal outlet.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US