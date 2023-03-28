HamberMenu
About 400 active COVID-19 cases in Ernakulam

March 28, 2023 12:22 am | Updated 12:22 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

As of Monday, Ernakulam district has nearly 400 active COVID-19 cases.

The Health authorities have stepped up monitoring in the wake of the rise in the number of active cases. As many as 13 persons are undergoing treatment at intensive care units as they have other age-related ailments. It has been found that the elderly are getting infected through their family members in most of the cases.

Health Minister Veena George, who chaired a meeting of officials of the district administration and health wing, suggested that pregnant women, children, senior citizens and staff in hospitals wear masks to check the spread of the disease.

On the health impact of Brahmapuram, she said the in-patient facility at the community health centre at Vadavucode would continue to provide treatment to those who faced problems after inhaling the toxic fumes from the massive fire on March 2. The services of specialist doctors will be available on select days. The health survey initiated after the fire is progressing. Steps are being taken to form a State-level expert panel to analyse the health impact of the fire, according to an official communication.

