About 10,000 more vaccinated at 59 centres in Ernakulam

KOCHI

07 March 2021 02:38 IST

Additional supply of vaccine expected to arrive on March 9

The vaccine for COVID-19 was administered at a total of 59 centres, including private and government facilities, on Saturday.

While figures were not yet available on the number of people who took the shot on Saturday, health officials estimate that around 10,000 people took it. On Friday, a total of 10,500 people took the vaccine.

A total of 326 people, both senior citizens and officials likely to be on poll duty, took the first dose at a mass vaccination camp that was held at the YMCA Hall on Chittoor Road on Saturday. With most polling officials and health workers having received their first dose, health officials are hoping to set up similar camps for vaccination on a larger scale specifically for senior citizens.

Only the Covishield vaccine is currently being administered in the district since Ernakulam has not received a fresh supply of Covaxin. For now, the district has two days’ worth of stock of the vaccine and additional supply is expected to arrive on March 9. While around 30 private hospitals are participating in the vaccination drive at present, another 60 hospitals are likely to open up their centres once more stock of the vaccine becomes available.

No serious adverse events following vaccination were reported in the second phase of the drive, that began earlier this week for senior citizens and people over 45 with co-morbidities.

As the demand for vaccination climbed, stock of the vaccine was low at private hospitals and most private hospitals might not be able to have sessions on Monday and Tuesday, said Dr. Junaid Rahman, medical director at Sree Sudheendra Medical Mission.