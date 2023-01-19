ADVERTISEMENT

About 10,000 booked for driving without helmets in Ernakulam Rural police limits

January 19, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

In a drive aimed at cracking the whip on motor vehicle violations and thus ensuring greater road safety, the Ernakulam Rural police initiated action against 9,946 two-wheeler motorists for not wearing helmets in December alone.

Another 1,173 motorists faced action for not wearing seatbelts. Action was initiated against 643 drivers of public transport vehicles for not wearing uniforms, 362 for not having registration certificate of vehicles, 146 for driving without licence and 126 two-wheeler riders for riding with more than one pillion rider.

Charges for drunk driving were initiated against 743. The drive was carried out within the limits of all 34 stations across five sub divisions. Special squads had been formed for conducting similar drives in the coming days, said District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar.

