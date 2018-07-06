Abhimanyu murder: probe may be extended to other States

The police team probing the murder of SFI leader Abhimanyu M. at Maharaja’s College here are tight-lipped on the next move on making further arrests. However, it is learnt that a few persons have been picked up in connection with the case, and the probe is being broadened to other States.

District Police Chief (Kochi City) M.P. Dinesh told reporters here on Friday that the investigation was moving in the right direction. He said there were certain vital clues about the whereabouts of the main suspect.

The investigating team is also likely to be expanded, with Control Room Assistant Commissioner S.T. Suresh Kumar to be appointed as investigating officer. However, there has been no official statement in this regard.

Amid reports of the suspects having escaped to other States, the police have initiated procedures for issuing lookout notices against them. Prima-facie, 15 persons are facing charges in the case.

The police are keeping a watch on activists of Campus Front of India and Popular Front of India who could be linked to the crime.

Meanwhile on Friday, the Rural Police arrested SDPI activists who took out a march to the Aluva police headquarters protesting against the arrest of SDPI leaders. The activists were booked for rioting. They were later released.

Mohammed, a student of Maharaja’s College, is the first suspect in the case. According to the police, he had called up the other suspects to reach the location of the crime with weapons. The police remand notes also confirm the presence of external elements in the attack.

The Central Police also arrested one SDPI activist in connection with a protest march against a High Court order in Hadiya case.