Abhimanyu murder case accused surrenders before court

The second accused in the murder of Maharaja’s College student and Students Federation of India activist Abhimanyu surrendered before the Ernakulam First Class Judicial Magistrate here on Monday.

Muhammed Shaheem, 31, of Panavally in Cherthala, a Popular Front activist, had been absconding since the incident.

He is accused of stabbing Abhimanyu’s friend Arjun in the melee. Abhimanyu was stabbed to death by a group allegedly owing allegiance to the Campus Front of India on the night of July 2.

“We have received custody of the accused for five days. We are expecting critical information from him, leading us to weapon used for the attack. He will be taken around for evidence collection in this regard,” said an official associated with the investigation.

Sahal, 21, of Maradu, the prime accused who had allegedly stabbed Abhimanyu, is still on the run. The investigation team had filed the first chargesheet arraigning 16 accused, of which now the prime accused alone remains to be nabbed.

When the trail began in July this year, on the first anniversary of the murder, the prosecution had demanded speedy trial in the case. The demand was raised by Special Prosecutor G. Mohanraj when the case came up before the Ernakualm District and Sessions Judge citing that any delay in conducting the trial could hamper the successful conduct of the case. Delay in trial proceedings could affect the identification of accused in the case, the prosecutor submitted in the court.

The defence lawyers on the other hand demanded the call detail records and mobile tower locations of the witnesses and the investigating officers in the case. This was opposed by the prosecution stating that sharing the information would compromise the safety and privacy of the witnesses and expose the sources of police officers, who were handling the investigation in several other cases.

However, the prosecution conceded the defence counsel’s demand for CCTV footage that the police had collected from a nearby shop in which there are reported images of the accused fleeing the scene of the crime after stabbing Abhimanyu and Arjun.