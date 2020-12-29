Abhimanyu memorial inaugurated

The UDF’s policy of appeasing communal forces by entering into electoral trucks with Jamaat-e-Islami and SDPI was rejected by the people in the local body elections, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The activists of SDPI killed SFI leader Abhimanyu for his graffiti against communalism. The secular stand of the CPI(M) cannot be defeated through the killing of its activists, said Mr. Vijayan while inaugurating the memorial set up in at Kaloor in the name of the slain leader.

Minister for Power, M. M. Mani; S. Sarma and M. Swaraj, MLAs; CPI(M) leaders P. Rajeev and C. N. Mohanan; Kochi Mayor M. Anilkumar; Kerala Bank chairman Gopi Kottamurikkal; literary critic M. K. Sanoo; and Manoharan and Bhoopathi, the parents of Abhimanyu, were among those who attended.

Class rooms, lodging facilities for SC/ST students and a library have been set set up in the building.