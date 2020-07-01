Abhimanyu case: SIT confident of desired result

With the second death anniversary of slain Students Federation of India (SFI) activist Abhimanyu on Thursday, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the murder case is confident of taking it to its logical conclusion.

Abhimanyu, a second year degree student of Maharaja’s College here, was allegedly stabbed to death by activists of the Campus Front of India and the Social Democratic Party of India near the college on July 2, 2018. Fellow SFI activists Vineeth and Arjun had also received stab injuries in the skirmish.

Son of Vattavada-based plantation workers Manoharan and Boopathy, Abhimanyu breathed his last though he was rushed to hospital. The trial in the case is set to begin in September.

“We are fully confident of our investigation and have trust in the prosecution. We have got hold of both direct and circumstantial evidence, which will be produced before the court in a systematic and scientific manner,” said Assistant Commissioner S.T. Suresh Kumar, who heads the SIT.

He added that despite being abetted by well-organised communal outfits in and outside the State, the conspirators and executioners could not eliminate evidence despite their best of efforts. “In keeping with the adage that every crime leaves behind traces of its execution, we could garner all evidence,” Mr. Kumar said.

With the recent surrender of Sahal Hamsa, the 10th accused who allegedly stabbed Abhimanyu fatally, all the 16 accused have now been arrested after a protracted manhunt. A team has been sent for evidence collection to Tamil Nadu and Karnataka where Sahal had lived in hiding.

The SIT has already submitted a preliminary charge sheet invoking a slew of charges, including murder, attempt to murder, conspiracy, unlawful assembly, and grievous hurt.