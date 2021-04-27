Abduction suspected to have links to gold smuggling: police

Passenger kidnapped from Kochi airport earlier this month

Issues related to gold smuggling are suspected to be behind the abduction of a passenger who was taken away from the Kochi airport earlier this month allegedly on mistaken identity.

The Ernakulam Rural police probing the incident have prima facie found that to be the case. The police believe that the gang targeted the person based on the wrong information they received.

A search is on to trace the person the gang had planned to abduct. Meanwhile, the police have arrested one more person in connection with the incident, taking the total number of people arrested so far to 10.

The arrested was identified as Yaser Manaf, 27, of Kunnamangalam in Kozhikode. Most of the arrested have criminal antecedents.

The passenger, Taju Thomas, was abducted by the gang allegedly in a prepaid cab outside the international terminal of the airport on his arrival from Sharjah. Two persons allegedly forced themselves into the cab, and once it reached the petrol pump outside the airport, the rest of the gang members converged there in five cars and allegedly whisked him away.

The Nedumbasserry police had managed to rescue the victim, who was allegedly assaulted, from a lodge at Perumbavoor later that evening though the gang had managed to give them the slip.

The accused were nabbed following an intensified probe. District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthick said provisions of the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act would be invoked against the accused based on their past records.

The police had registered a case invoking sections including 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 357 (assault or criminal force to any person), 365 (kidnapping or abduction) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. A team led by Aluva DySP T.S. Sinoj and Nedumbasserry Inspector T. Sasikumar made the arrest.