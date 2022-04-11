ABC programme in Thrikkakara in limbo

Suspension of the project has resulted in resurfacing of stray dog menace

The suspension of the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme for immunization and sterilization of stray dogs in Thrikkakara Municipality since December last year has led to the resurfacing of stray dog menace, besides leaving Daya, a Muvattupuzha-based animal welfare organisation that was entrusted with the programme, in the red.

Daya Technical Team for ABC (DATTA) had launched the programme on the orders of the Kerala High Court in October last year after the Thrikkakara Municipality submitted a census of stray dogs. According to the census, there were 1,165 strays within the municipal limits.

Since then, DATTA had conducted surgeries on 126 stray dogs at the ABC facility of the Kochi Corporation at Brahmapuram, which was made available for three days a week. DATTA suspended the programme after the Thrikkakara Municipality ran up dues to the tune of ₹3.08 lakh towards various expenses, including the salary of its eight-member technical crew of two veterinary surgeons, consultant vet, four handlers, and an operation theatre assistant.

“To begin with, the ward-wise dog census of the Thrikkakara Municipality was seriously flawed, since our team could not find even 10 strays even in those wards where there were 100 strays as per the census. Even the municipal representative with our team could not trace that many dogs. The number fell further as the programme progressed. Though the corporation’s facility at Brahmapuram was made available for surgeries for just 25 days during the course of the programme, our team had to work every day, since it involved an elaborate process right from catching strays to releasing them five days after the surgery,” said Ambily Purackal, coordinator and a founding member of Daya.

According to the expenditure certificate submitted by Daya before the High Court, the organisation has incurred an actual expenditure of ₹5.68 lakh, including ₹1.14 lakh towards medicines and surgeries, and ₹3.98 lakh in terms of the salary of the technical team members. However, Daya claims to have received only ₹2.60 lakh from the municipality. Since the programme was launched without a memorandum of understanding with the municipality considering the court’s intervention, the organisation now finds itself in a hard spot to recover what it claims to be the rightful dues.

Though the court has allowed reimbursement only at the rate of surgeries done and fixed it at ₹2,100 per dog, the expenditure certificate put it at ₹4,584, including the salary of the technical team members. Incidentally, Daya had submitted its requirements in the court before the launch of the programme as per which the salary of veterinary surgeons was fixed at ₹40,000 a month, consultant vet at ₹35,000, and animal handlers at ₹20,000, while the transportation cost was pegged at ₹30,000 for 12 days and vaccines and medicines at ₹1,100 per surgery. The municipality was also to credit the amount for the salary of the technical team members in the account of Daya before the 10th of every month, besides bearing the cost of leased vehicles and medicines.

“We are facing serious financial constraints, which are threatening to affect even our day-to-day activities. The expenditure certificate does not figure the free service put in by our volunteers. As per the Animal Birth Control rules, it is the responsibility of the local bodies concerned to meet the expenses for animal birth control programme either from their Plan or own funds,” said Ms. Purackal.

However, Thrikkakara Municipal Chairperson Ajitha Thankappan said Daya had suspended the programme unilaterally citing that not many stray dogs were available in the municipality. “Also, the rate per surgery given to the Kudumbashree in the past was around ₹2,000 and was accepted by the court as well. We have asked Daya to submit a revised estimate to resume the project,” she said.

Though many local bodies are reaching out to Daya for running the ABC programme, lack of infrastructure and shortage of funds to set it up have emerged as major impediments. The programme requires an ABC unit, animal shelter, and an animal crematorium.

“Either the facility at Brahmapuram should be scaled up for catering to the demands for the entire district, or local bodies should mobilise funds collectively for setting up common facilities,” said Ms. Purackal.