ABC centre to be opened at Kolenchery

July 19, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - KOCHI

An Animal Birth Control (ABC) centre will be set up at Kolenchery as part of efforts to wipe out rabies from the State in three years.

Another ABC centre was opened in the district recently in Mulanthuruthy by the district panchayat with the support of block and local panchayats. The facility at Kolenchery will help control the population of strays and will come up with the support of Muvattupuzha and Vadavucode block panchayats. It will be set up close to the veterinary centre at Kolenchery.

There will be a veterinary doctor, a helper in the operation theatre, a cleaner, and four persons to take care of dogs at the centre.

Both male and female dogs, caught by trained personnel will undergo ABC surgeries at the centre. The strays will be properly taken care of post-surgery before they are let out at places from where they were caught.

A communication from the Public Relations department said three ABC centres would be opened in the district during 2023-24. They will be meant for local bodies falling under the Paravur and Vypeen block panchayats. Sufficient land has been identified at Cherai for the facility. The physical infrastructure for the centre will be established with money from the Vypeen MLA fund.

At the same time, work is on to find a proper location for a similar facility to serve Alangad, Angamaly, Parakkadavu and Vazhakulam blocks. The district panchayat has set aside ₹50 lakh for the purpose for the current financial year.

A district-level initiative has been launched to find a proper location for an ABC centre for Kothamangalam and Koovappady blocks. The Palluruthy and Edappally blocks will utilise the ABC centre under the Kochi Corporation, the press release added.

The Mulanthuruthy and Pampakuda block panchayats had supported the Mulanthuruthy facility, which was inaugurated last week. The government is setting up 25 more ABCs across the State. Of these, construction work is at an advanced stage at 15 centres. If 10 or more people are victims of stray bites in an area, it will be declared a hotspot. The government has identified 170 such hotspots so far.