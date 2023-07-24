HamberMenu
ABC centre opened at Kolencherry

July 24, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

An Animal Birth Control Centre was inaugurated by district panchayat president Ullas Thomas at Kolencherry on Monday. The Centre has been set up jointly by the district panchayat and other local bodies under the People’s Plan programme. ABC centres will be setup in all places that require them, Mr. Thomas said.

The new centre has been set up alongside the veterinary centre at Kolencherry and will serve Vadavukode and all the panchayats in the Muvattupuzha Block, said a communication here. The ABC centre has been set up with the approval of the Animal Welfare Board of India with a view to control the stray population and to wipe out rabies infection.

