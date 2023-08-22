ADVERTISEMENT

‘Aarpo Metro’ Onam celebrations kick off

August 22, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A folk song that was presented at ‘Nila Nattarangu’, an Onam-related event at the open air theatre at Jos Junction as part of ‘Aarpo Metro’, a 10-day event programme by Kochi Metro Rail Limited and IOC. The celebrations kicked off on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

‘Nila Nattarangu’, an Onam-related event, was held at the open air theatre at Jos Junction, as part of ‘Aarpo Metro’, a 10-day programme organised by Kochi Metro Rail Limited and Indian Oil Corporation that kicked off on Tuesday.

Such events will be staged at metro stations in the coming days. People dressed as Mahabali will travel in trains and visit stations. Games, cultural events by school students, ‘Mr. and Miss. Metro’ events, musical evenings, pookkalam contests, and dance programmes will be organised at stations. A puppet show will be held at the open air theatre on August 28.

