Aardram People’s Campaign flagged off

Health Minister K.K. Shylaja flagged off the district Aardram People’s Campaign at the Ernakulam General Hospital on Sunday.

The campaign aims to check rising incidences of both lifestyle and communicable diseases through awareness programmes. Handbooks on mental health and on fighting cancer were also launched on Sunday and a cycle rally was held for awareness on the importance of the exercise.

Kerala’s methods of dealing with health-related challenges were much sought after even abroad, Ms. Shylaja said. She sought the active support of local bodies in implementing such campaigns.