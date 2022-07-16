AAP to launch campaign against Kerala government’s policies

Public opinion survey begins in all Assembly constituencies

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to launch an indefinite struggle for survival in protest against the alleged nepotism and profligate policies of the State government that has left the exchequer empty, party State convener P.C. Cyriac has said.

As a prelude to it, the party on Saturday launched a two-day public opinion survey and volunteer mapping across all 140 Assembly constituencies in the State. Mr. Cyriac accused the government of harassing people using the police and entangling them in legalities, not to mention the abuse and murderous threats against people even on the floor of the Assembly. The government itself is sabotaging industrial sectors through its biased policies and using trade unions, he alleged.

The Opposition, which should have taken the government to task, is busy politicking and organising unnecessary strikes, leaving people with none to take up their problems with. Hence, the AAP, though still in its early stages, has decided to take up such a protracted struggle, said Mr. Cyriac.

AAP district convener Saju Paul, political affairs committee member Shaibu Madathil, and additional treasurer Sadique Lukkman were present.