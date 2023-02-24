HamberMenu
AAP organisational revamp after local body bypoll

February 24, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will carry out organisational revamp, and a new committee will be appointed soon after bypoll to four local bodies in which the party is contesting, said Vinod Mathew Wilson, party’s State election in-charge.

“The new committee will have some popular faces capable of drawing youngsters to the party,” he said though he declined to reveal names saying that he was not authorised to do it.

The AAP is contesting elections in Ozhakkanad ward in Erumely grama panchayat, Thalikkulam block panchayat in Thrissur, ward 11 in Pothanikkad grama panchayat, and ward 5 in Vilakudy grama panchayat on February 28.

