AAP: evict encroachers

The Government and Kochi Corporation must clear encroachments into the Chilavannur lake, the Aam Aadmi Party has demanded.

The width of the water body was decreasing every year due to encroachments from both sides. Little was done although the encroachments by individuals and groups were measured.

The Operation Breakthrough project that was initiated to clear encroachments and prevent water logging was ineffective here due to pressure from vested interests against removing them. This will sound the death knell to the water body which was once a treasure house of fish, said Foji John, Trikkakara constituency coordinator of AAP and Ernakulam constituency coordinator Jozmi Jose.

The once pristine water body was fast becoming a marshy area, which will worsen flooding in Kochi during the rains, they said.