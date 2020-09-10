A youngster’s inspiring fight to beat the odds

Shravan

KOCHI

10 September 2020 01:23 IST

Orphaned and left with a debilitating bone disease, 14-year-old pursues his passion for drawing

For 14-year-old Shravan, life has been a succession of tragedies.

Born with a rare disease, Osteogenesis Imperfecta, also known as brittle bone disease, the youngster from Edavanakkad faced the risk of breaking his bones if he as much as had a rough sneeze.

His fragile health meant that Shravan never experienced a normal school life, restricted as he was to home-schooling all along. Fate further dealt a merciless blow, when his mother, his single biggest pillar of support, fell prey to cancer three years ago, driving him to the edge of depression. And then he lost his father last June, leaving him orphaned for good.

“Having never gone outside his home and interacted with anyone other than his parents, the thought of being put under institutional care turned him into an emotional wreck. That is when he moved in with us. His doctor says his condition will be much better around the age of 20, and we are prepared to look after him as long as it takes,” said Aswathy Sajilkumar, a relative who lives in Shravan’s neighbourhood.

He was admitted to SDPY KPM High School, Edanavakkad, last year, again in the home-school category. Now in the ninth standard, things have started looking up for the youngster who is passionate about drawing.

“He is very good in studies, and his emotional state is also much better, with children of his age visiting him under the Student Police Cadet (SPC) and Junior Red Cross initiatives of the school. He is also very good with pencil drawing, especially animation-like 3D images of automobiles and streets,” said Iby J. Vevukatt, one of the two special educators assigned to him from the Block Resource Centre, Vypeen.

She shared the drawings of Shravan in social media recently. “Those images caught the attention of the old students association of the school who gifted him with a laptop loaded with animation tools on Independence Day, so that he could pursue a profession of his choice. Even before he was admitted to our school, we used to donate him with drawing kits under the SPC,” said K.G. Harikumar, the teacher who is in charge of the SPC at the school.

Apart from the special educators, other teachers at the school used to drop in at his home to teach him after school hours. The pandemic, however, has put paid to that arrangement, and classes and notes are now mostly shared over WhatsApp.

If not for the pandemic, Shravan would have had the opportunity to attend school for the first time this academic year. “A Thripunithura-based NGO had contributed him a wheel chair that would have helped him go to school at least sparingly. The school was also prepared to make arrangements on the ground floor for his classes,” said Ms. Vevukatt.

Now, all that Shravan wants is for the virus to just fade away, so that he can go to school like other children of his age.