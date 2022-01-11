A youngster from Kochi hitchhiked across Russia in 27 days

Mr. Presheed travelled from Tuapse along the western coast of Russia on the Black Sea to Vladivostok on the eastern coast near the Sea of Japan.

In his 24 years, Yedukrishnan Presheed from Palarivattom probably has had more adventures than an average man could possibly dream of during a lifetime.

For the youngster doing his journalism course in the Peoples’ Friendship University of Russia, also known as RUDN University, in Moscow, 2021 turned out to be one of the most memorable years in his already action-packed life.

During the last summer, he hitchhiked across Russia in an adventure that lasted 27 days. He travelled from Tuapse along the western coast of Russia on the Black Sea to Vladivostok on the eastern coast near the Sea of Japan. “It would be hard to pick one memorable episode from that trip. But reading Sanskrit at a Buddhist monastery in the far east of Russia would be one,” said Mr. Presheed.

He is now publishing stories from that trip every week alongside his online newsletter, which he publishes in English, Russian, and Spanish. Other than his newsletter, learning new languages is one of his greatest passions. While he had more than functional proficiency in Russian in which he is pursuing his course, he is learning Spanish alongside.

Mr. Presheed has shared a hilarious video on Reddit of him trying to teach his classmates from across the world what he described as the ‘Kochi slang.” The video had gone somewhat viral in the WhatsApp groups back in Kochi.

His tryst with Russia started back in 2018 when he spent a month there watching the football World Cup games and exploring the country in between with what little he had saved from his part-time job at a French sporting goods dealer between his classes at IIT Madras.

“I came with a friend who was a cycling fanatic and so we brought along our cycles. We visited Moscow, St. Petersburg, Petrozavodsk, Kaliningrad, and Nizhny Novgorod staying mostly at hostels,” he recollected.

He was already disillusioned with his IIT life even prior to that Russian trip but returned even more so. Convinced that he wasn’t getting enough value for his time at IIT, he simply quit in 2019 in his third year.

He started learning Russian after he got to know about the Russian government’s scholarship for foreign students. Being already into writing blogs, he applied for a scholarship in journalism and won it.

“My greatest experience of studying in Russia has been the exposure to multiculturalism thanks to interactions with students from over 150 countries,” said Mr. Presheed who now heads the podcast team of the University.

His parents were initially aghast about the choice of their only son. “But at some point they had to trust my choice and they did,” he said.

Being impulsive, Mr. Presheed is not sure about what the future holds in store for him but is rest assured of one thing, that he will be ready for whatever life throws at him.