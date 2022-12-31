A women-only hackathon throws up novel ideas

December 31, 2022 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - KOCHI

How about a website to track a woman’s monthly period to help her understand her menstrual cycle better and deal with the entailing physical and mental aspects more effectively? The website designed by a tech team of students from Farook College, Kozhikode, involves a few simple steps. The user has to mark the starting date of her last period and the days it lasted before clicking the button “track your period.”

This was one of the 125 open source projects designed by girls’ tech teams at Tink-Her-Hack, arguably one of Kerala’s largest women-only hackathon organised on December 17 and 18 by Tinkerhub Foundation, a Kochi-based non-profit organisation that also works towards enhancing women’s participation in the technology industry.

500 participants

“The 24-hour-long hackathon was held on five campuses across the State simultaneously and the 500 participants were split into teams of four each. Initially, nearly 2,000 students registered for the event and we had to shortlist 500 based on the quality of the projects they designed. This was followed by a three-week-long online technological training for participants with the help of women mentors for designing projects,” said Ananya R., Women in Tech Advisor, Tinker Hub Foundation. There were 20 women mentors and 10 professional judges to assess the projects.

Startup Mission’s role

The hackathon was held with the support of the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Cells (IEDCs) set up by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) in educational institutions. Efforts are on to scale up the selected projects with the help of KSUM. Top three teams and as many projects were selected at each venue. Some of the projects selected were Medico Care, an application for compiling the entire treatment history and medical records of patients under different doctors and medical institutions thus enabling the doctor to get a full medical history of a patient by scanning a QR Code; a discord bot implemented using Python that analyses the user’s mood and recommends songs based on their emotions using Sentiment Analysis; an app for those who love to travel by helping them connect with co-travellers and even local residents along the way.

“We are planning to organise one of the biggest ever women-only tech conference in Kochi sometime around February. The idea is to conduct an even bigger hackathon and help scale up the selected projects further,” said Ms. Ananya.