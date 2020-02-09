A window to history of SPCS

The Sahitya Pravarthaka Cooperative Society (SPCS), a one-of-its-kind publishing and sales co-operative of writers in the world, which organises the Krithi International Book Fair and Knowledge Festival, is in its platinum jubilee year.

Therefore, there’s a photo and documents exhibition part of the ongoing edition of Krithi at Marine Drive.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who visited the fest on Friday, wondered how Kerala writers could run such a society for so long.

The exhibition displays rare documents and photographs related to SPCS since its inception in 1945.

The literary co-operative body was formed on April 30, 1945, and the documents beginning from the certificate that was issued while registering it as a co-operative in March, 1945, have been displayed at the exhibition. The others include the MoU reached in stamp documents between writers and the SCPS to publish their works and the minutes of SPCS meetings written by famed Malayalam writer and first SPCS secretary Karoor Neelakanta Pillai.

The photos displayed include that of the first NBS Branch started at Kottayam Kalarikkal Bazar in 1945 and the India Press started in 1965. Pages of NBS Bulletin started in 1962 are also on display. The journey of SPCS through the lives of eminent writers Thakazhi, Kesavadev, Ponkunnam Varkey and Vaikom Muhammed Basheer in the 1960s and 70s come alive at the expo.