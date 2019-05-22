A water network to reshape irrigation

Farmers in Puthenvelikkara, Parakkadavu, Kunnukara, Sreemoolanagaram, Chengamanad and Nedumbassery panchayats are looking towards a new future and possibly three crops a year with a network of water supply pipelines being laid across the panchayats in different phases.

The new pipeline network will deliver water to individual plots in what is largely fragmented land holdings and will be a major shift away from the era of irrigation canals, says Parakkadavu block panchayat vice president Chandra Shekhara Warrier. The block panchayat has seen 11 irrigation schemes being completed during the last financial year.

However, the new water network will redefine the more-than-three-decades-old canal-based irrigation programme under the Command Area Development Agency, which came into being in 1985.

“Water will be available to each individual farmer at the time of requirement,” says K.T. Sajan, assistant executive engineer, who has taken the initiative to lay the network. He says while the concrete canals cost about ₹5,000 per metre, the new network, using high quality PVC material, will cost between ₹500 and ₹1,500.

The plan is to pump water using a 30-HP motor into the network so that farmers can irrigate their fields during a specified time. Usually the water pumping is done during the evening hours.

The six panchayats where the network is being established are famed for their paddy and vegetable cultivation and suffered substantial losses during the floods of August 2018. Standing crops, including bunched banana plants and paddy, went under water along with crops such as tapioca and other tubers.

The pipelines will be laid about 1.5 metres below the fields to ensure that they are not damaged during field preparation operations and other activities.

Water scarcity

The network of pipes is being laid at a time of increasing water scarcity which is turning farmers away from normal activities. It will be possible now to have two paddy crops a year as well as vegetable cultivation off the paddy seasons, says Mr. Sajan.

He adds that while the use of canals resulted in massive water loss from seepage, the new network will help use water efficiently.