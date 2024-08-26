A water map forms basis for farming drive in Kalamassery

A three-month survey of water sources in panchayats neighbouring Kalamassery municipality and the municipal area itself has laid the foundation for a series of works for conservation, rejuvenation and utilisation of water sources to meet farming requirements. A water map was prepared jointly by the Irrigation department and members of the Kudumbashree Mission and the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) through meticulous ground-level assessment.

On the basis of the findings of the survey, conservation and rejuvenation activities worth ₹327 crore have been planned as part of the ‘Krishikkoppam Kalamassery’ programme, a farming drive in the constituency. Works costing ₹18 crore have been completed so far.

Works are being undertaken in Alangad panchayat, Kadungalloor, Karumalloor, and Kunnukara, and in Kalamassery and Eloor municipalities. The works include cleaning up of canals and their restoration, those related to farming activities, and increasing tree cover, said the district engineer in charge of MGNREGS.

Deepening the channels in Eloor and Karumalloor and Kunnukara panchayats and building of new culverts have been sanctioned. Rejuvenating Narnithodu up to Neericode was sanctioned at ₹1.32 crore. But the works were completed at an expenditure of ₹60 lakh, said an official communication. As part of the works, the Mampra Four-Cent Colony has been converted into ‘Nanma Gramam’ and Mamprathodu was deepened at an expenditure of ₹27 lakh. It is for the first time that the area has not been flooded during rain, the communication added.

Alangad has been given a drone for spraying pesticides on the fields. Plans are afoot to provide a drone to each of the panchayats in the area as part of encouraging more farming activities. The drive under ‘Krishikkoppam Kalamassery’ has been able to bring substantial fallow land under sowing. E-com platforms will be developed to help farmers sell products.