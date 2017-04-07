A united effort to nip mental health issues in the bud

KOCHI: Ayesha Kabir, an Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) from Palluruthy, is confident of bridging the gap in people’s understanding of mental health issues. “People do look up to me for quite a few health suggestions” she says. “Hence, it helps us pick up traits of mental health problems, if any, that may be prevailing or beginning to take root in someone,” she adds.

Ms. Kabir and others are part of an initiative of Mental Health Action (Mehac) Foundation, National Health Mission, and the Kochi Corporation, which have trained them to reach out to the community to create awareness about mental health issues and the treatment options available.

The feedback has been interesting, says psychiatrist Dr. Bindu Menon who is associated with the Mehac project. “While there is a small section that is averse to treatment and depend on ‘magical’ cures, there are also some who are extremely co-operative. A large chunk of people are technically unaware of the treatment possibilities. Clinical diagnosis of issues such as depression has to be done in a subtle manner,” she adds.

The programme is aimed at reaching out to more people who do not seek treatment for mental health issues. Also, they remain unidentified.

Mehac has been working towards creating awareness by first training doctors at Primary Health Centres where people can seek counsel without stigma. Dr. Menon adds it is important that the medical fraternity working in peripheral areas or those who make the first contact with people with mental health issues, can either handle them in their clinics or send them for further reference.

Being a pilot project, as many as 12 centres in the corporation were selected where training was imparted to doctors and field workers. On World Health Day on Friday, field workers associated with PHCs, ASHAs, Junior Public Health Nurses, and Kudumbashree workers had a review of the training, besides taking feedback from people.

The project’s efficacy will be assessed before replicating it in other places.