A unique short film fest to mark World Soil Day

A film being screened during the short film festival to mark World Soil Day.

KOCHI

05 December 2021 02:05 IST

Protection of soil, environmental pollution, and waste disposal among themes

Kottuvally grama panchayat in Ernakulam and Krishi Bhavan are jointly organising a short film festival to mark World Soil Day on December 5.

A total of 20 short films, each lasting three minutes, were produced and submitted mostly by schoolchildren, said sources in the Department of Agriculture.

The themes include protection of soil, environmental pollution, waste disposal, and ways to prevent soil erosion, including planting of trees and organic cultivation.

“Soil is Life” (Mannanu Jeevan) by Wilfred Jaim, a Standard 10 student of Koonammavu HSS, is one of the noted films. It emphasises the centrality of the quality of soil to sustain agriculture and society as a whole.

The films depict the ways in which soil is used to support human life.

Most films were shot on mobile phones and were screened on Saturday at the Kattikkulam Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Cultural Centre at Kottuvallly. Interestingly, visitors are given an opportunity to select the best film.

The festival aims to drive home the point that initiatives by youngsters can help in renewing nature and caring for it in a better way, the organisers said on Saturday.

World Soil Day observance on December 5 focuses on the importance of healthy soil and advocating sustainable management of soil resources.